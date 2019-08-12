Dollar General is doing a day of giveaways to celebrate new Myrtle Beach store

How many Dollar Generals are in Horry County, Myrtle Beach? Horry County has seen a growth in Dollar Generals over the last decade. With more locations than McDonald’s in Horry County, how is the convenience store giant impacting the area? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County has seen a growth in Dollar Generals over the last decade. With more locations than McDonald’s in Horry County, how is the convenience store giant impacting the area?

A new Dollar General is opening in Myrtle Beach at 2901 North Kings Highway.

A grand opening ceremony will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 a.m., according to a press release. There will be free prizes and special deals, plus a $10 gift card to the first 50 shoppers and then a tote bag to the first 200 shoppers.

This new location will be one of hundreds of Dollar Generals operating in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and the areas surrounding Horry County. Within a 100-mile radius of the SkyWheel in downtown Myrtle Beach, there are over 270 Dollar General stores.

Dollar General locations typically employee about 10 people per store, the press release said. Folks interested in working for the company can apply on the Dollar General website.