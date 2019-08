What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 72-year-old man was killed in a crash in Horry County Saturday night, authorities said.

Roger Osborne of Conway died after he was hit by a car crossing Highway 378 while riding a motorized wheel chair, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said in a release.

The Conway Police Department is investigating the collision.