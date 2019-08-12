Horry County coroner identifies man who drowned off Myrtle Beach shore

Myrtle Beach Police offer tips for on swimmer safety PFC. Tony Klimas with the Myrtle Beach Police Department offers quick swimmer safety tips as part of the department's video initiative, aimed at both warning the public and connecting them with police officers. Video courtesy of the Myrtle Beach P Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PFC. Tony Klimas with the Myrtle Beach Police Department offers quick swimmer safety tips as part of the department's video initiative, aimed at both warning the public and connecting them with police officers. Video courtesy of the Myrtle Beach P

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim who was found dead off the Myrtle Beach shore Sunday afternoon.

Deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 70-year-old Michael Valentine from Freehold, New Jersey, died at Grand Strand Medical Center Sunday afternoon following an incident on the beach near 71st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

The death has been ruled an accidental drowning, McSpadden said.

Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the incident.