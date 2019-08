Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Crews are trying to find a missing swimmer in the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday evening.

The swimmer was reported missing near the 53 mile marker of the waterway around 5:40 p.m., according to Horry County Fire and Rescue.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the search. Rescue and dive teams are at the scene.

#HCFR’s Marine Rescue/Dive Team is assisting @MIGCFR on a missing swimmer call near mile marker 53 of the Intracoastal Waterway, the call being dispatched by Horry County 911 at around 5:40 p.m.



Staging with @uscoastguard is occurring at the Wacca Wache Landing. pic.twitter.com/W2rWt0jojC — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 11, 2019