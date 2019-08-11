Horry County police want your help in locating missing teenager who may have run away

Horry County police

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager believed to be a runaway, according to a department Facebook post.

Yasmin Aikens, 12, was last seen at 9 p.m. Saturday leaving her home on Enterprise Road near Myrtle Beach, the post states.

She is approximately 5-foot-6 and 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the post. Aikens was wearing black pants and a black shirt when she was last seen, police say.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact local authorities.