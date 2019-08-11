Former head pro suing Conway Golf Club over more than $100K in unpaid wages

Conway Country Club Standoff Recap City of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell gives a recap an 8 hour standoff at the Conway Golf Club where the subject, later identified as Christopher Lloyd Ross was said to have barricaded himself inside the club house. Police entered with guns dr Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell gives a recap an 8 hour standoff at the Conway Golf Club where the subject, later identified as Christopher Lloyd Ross was said to have barricaded himself inside the club house. Police entered with guns dr

Conway Golf Club’s former head professional has filed a lawsuit against the course claiming he is owed more than $100,000 in wages.

In a suit filed Aug. 1, Marion Long claims he is owed $121,108.49 in wages for his work from August 2015 and March 2018, when the course closed. The suit says he was supposed to receive $125,333 during the time period but was only compensated $4,225 of that money in 2017.

Long was hired Aug. 1 and served as head professional and director of operations at an annual salary of $47,000 through March 2018, the suit states. Long performed the job’s duties — which included managing golf and maintenance operations, hiring, firing, scheduling, opening and closing the golf shop, working behind the counter, teaching lessons, cleaning bathrooms, taking out trash, routine maintenance of the facility and managing inside and outside employees — but was not paid for his services, according to the suit.

The course’s board of directors approved Long as Vice President of the Corporation in September 2015 and voted him in as President of the Corporation in December 2016, the suit states. When the superintendent of the course resigned in March 2017, Long was left with further duties — such as cutting tee boxes, fairways and greens daily, weed eating, painting greens, trash pickup, watering and fertilizing the course, according to the suit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The lawsuit cites the South Carolina Wage Act in asserting Long is entitled to the wages that have gone unpaid. The suit contends that Conway Golf Club is in breach of contract by not paying wages Long was supposed to receive when the property was liquidated.

According to the suit, the corporation and its shareholders have unjustly become enriched at the “expense and detriment” to Long.

The lawsuit calls for Conway Golf Club, Inc., to pay owed wages with interest, treble damages — triple the amount owed — attorney fees and costs, and any other relief the court deems just and reasonable.

Conway Golf Club has yet to respond to the suit.

The property is located on Country Club Drive outside of downtown Conway and was sold to Forrest Beverly, owner of Beverly Homes and a former shareholder of Conway Golf Club. In May, Conway City Council approved the property’s annexation into city limits and rezoning that paves the way for housing to be built on the land.

Conway Golf Club was incorporated in the early 1950s, according to club records, and only Pine Lakes Country Club and The Dunes Golf and Beach Club are older among operating courses on the Strand.