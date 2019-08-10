Driver rescued after car goes in water near Myrtle Beach airport

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

One person was rescued after driving their car into the water near the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Police and fire crews went to the water near the Uber lot at the airport around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the incident. The area is near Radar Road.

Myrtle Beach Cpl. Tremayne Spivey said a man tried to turn his car around, hit the gas pedal instead of the brake by accident and went into the water.

The man was taken from the water and was OK and alert, Spivey said. The driver went to the hospital for treatment.

The car was nearly submerged in the water while emergency crews were on scene.