Gas leak leads to evacuations in Myrtle Beach’s The Market Common

The Market Common. Submitted photo

An area of The Market Common was briefly evacuated Saturday morning because of a gas leak.

By 10 a.m., activity in the area was back to normal, Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest said.

Around 9 a.m., the Myrtle Beach Fire Department asked people to avoid the popular shopping area because of the gas leak. Vest said the leak was at a restaurant.

Fire crews and the gas company responded to the scene near Reed Street and Deville Street at The Market Common. People were initially asked to avoid the area, but Vest said there was no longer a threat to the public.

