A robbery attempt proved unsuccessful after man wrestled back his belongings, cops say

A man managed to wrestle back his belongings after a suspect tried to rob him in his North Myrtle Beach hotel room, according to police records.

Witnesses told officers they heard a man scream he was being robbed in a La Quinta Hotel hallway on Aug. 3 just after noon. As a hotel worker went into the hallway, she saw a man wearing a black hoodie struggling to take a bag from a man with a prosthetic leg.

The suspect fled the building with the bag, and the victim started to call for help, police said.

A few moments later, security footage showed the suspect coming back into the hotel room to grab a cellphone off the ground. This time the victim successfully managed to wrestle back his belongings from the suspect, according to the report.

The suspect dropped his knife and fled in a silver Ford Mustang, police said.

A hotel worker told the victim she was calling the police. The man said he didn’t want a report filed and then left the scene too, officers said.

Police identified Daniel Lumpkin as the robbery suspect. He was arrested and taken to the North Myrtle Beach Jail on charges of armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon, records show.