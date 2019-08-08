Local

One person hospitalized with serious injuries after 18-wheeler, car crash in Conway area

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle and 18-wheeler crashed in the Conway area Wednesday night, according to a post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to Highway 90 and 3800 Serenity Place about 9:40 p.m. after a wreck between a car and 18-wheeler. The victim in the car was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, HCFR reports.

The road was shut down for several hours as S.C. Highway Patrol and firefighters worked to clear the area. A photo from HCFR shows the 18-wheeler overturned on the side of the road.

