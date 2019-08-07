Avoid the area: Police investigate suspicious package found at Garden City Walmart

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Horry County police is responding to a Garden City Walmart off U.S. Highway 17 Business to investigate a suspicious package found at the store, Spokesperson Mikayla Moskov confirmed.

Traffic may be affected by the police presence at the grocery store. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

HCFR and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Beach Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews also responded to the store.