Avoid the area: Police investigate suspicious package found at Garden City Walmart
Horry County police is responding to a Garden City Walmart off U.S. Highway 17 Business to investigate a suspicious package found at the store, Spokesperson Mikayla Moskov confirmed.
Traffic may be affected by the police presence at the grocery store. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
HCFR and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Beach Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews also responded to the store.
