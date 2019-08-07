Crews on scene after car crashes through store in Conway area

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

One person went to the hospital after crashing a car into a T-Mobile store in the Conway area Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to 152 Middle Ridge Ave. about 10 a.m. after a person crashed a car through the T-Mobile storefront.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and will be transported by Horry County Fire Rescue-EMS to the hospital, according to HCFR Spokesperson Tony Casey. No was else was injured.

The driver of this vehicle — which went into the structure at 152 Middle Ridge Ave. at around 10 a.m. — suffered minor injuries and is being transported to the hospital.@HorryCounty_Gov Code Enforcement is en route to evaluate the building.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/6U0k4bsaeC — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 7, 2019

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the crash, and Horry County code enforcement is headed to the scene to evaluate the building, HCFR officials said.