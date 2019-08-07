Attention Cubs Fans: Ben Zobrist set to play for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this weekend

Baseball legend Lou Piniella comes to Myrtle Beach Pelicans Lou Pinella, who has managed the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, was in Myrtle Beach to celebrate Cubs-a-Palooza with the Pelicans. Piniella only needs one more vote to get into Cooperstown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lou Pinella, who has managed the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, was in Myrtle Beach to celebrate Cubs-a-Palooza with the Pelicans. Piniella only needs one more vote to get into Cooperstown.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are going to get some major league help this week from Chicago Cubs player Ben Zobrist.

Zobrist etched his name into baseball history when he was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2016 World Series that broke the Cubs 108-year championship drought. In the top of the 10th inning of the 7th game, he drove in a run that broke the tied score and led to the Chicago victory.

He has also been an MLB All Star three times.

Zobrist will make his Pelicans debut while on a rehab assignment lasting from Thursday to Saturday. He hasn’t played with the Cubs since early May at the start of the 2019 season.

The Pelicans are an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Tickets to the games can be purchased online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com or over the phone by calling 843-918-6000.