Pawleys Island crews rescue swimmers, sailboat in distress near the pier

Authorities rescued swimmers on a sailboat in Pawleys Island Tuesday afternoon.
Pawleys Island police and Midway Fire Rescue responded to the sailboat in distress near the Pawleys Island pier and helped tired swimmers get back to shore, according to a post from the police department.
A photo posted by the department shows the sailboat tipped over.
We just cleared from a sail boat in distress call near the pier. @MidwayFireResQ was in the area training with a new watercraft & quickly assisted as the boat began to come against the pier. Rescue swimmer then helped some tired people back to shore. pic.twitter.com/bZiszfprGg
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
