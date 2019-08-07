Pawleys Island crews rescue swimmers, sailboat in distress near the pier

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

Authorities rescued swimmers on a sailboat in Pawleys Island Tuesday afternoon.

Pawleys Island police and Midway Fire Rescue responded to the sailboat in distress near the Pawleys Island pier and helped tired swimmers get back to shore, according to a post from the police department.

A photo posted by the department shows the sailboat tipped over.

We just cleared from a sail boat in distress call near the pier. @MidwayFireResQ was in the area training with a new watercraft & quickly assisted as the boat began to come against the pier. Rescue swimmer then helped some tired people back to shore. pic.twitter.com/bZiszfprGg — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) August 6, 2019

Midway Fire was nearby training on a new watercraft and assisted when the sailboat began to move “against the pier,” the post states.