Here’s the latest on the fate of Rossi’s Italian restaurant in the Myrtle Beach area

A longtime, popular Myrtle Beach area restaurant is no more.

Plans to reopen Rossi’s Fine Italian Cuisine, which was open on the Grand Strand for more than 30 years and featured the popular “Eighty-Eights” piano bar, have been quashed, according to General Manager Deane Morris.

“Yes, that is correct. No current plans,” Morris said in an email Tuesday.

The restaurant, which was located at 9636 N. Kings Highway in the Galleria shopping center, announced plans to move to a new location in November 2017 after abruptly closing, citing a dispute with its landlord. “We’re moving to 7753 N. Kings Highway Northwood Plaza. See you this spring,” a sign displayed out front of the store said at the time.

However, Rossi’s announced in March 2018 on Facebook that it was again looking for a new location and encouraged patrons to follow its page for updates.

“Thank you for all of your love and support! We truly have the best customers!” the post said.

The next update came in June, with little progress reported.

“Rossi’s is still in the planning phases of the new restaurant, location to be determined,” a post said, while referring customers to two other area restaurants.

Other than a Christmas-related post in December, Rossi’s last post with an update came in September 2018 when it said “We are giving it another try to find somewhere to relocate. We appreciate you more than you know!”

Customers from near and far have made Facebook inquiries on the status of the new restaurant since its closing, with the most recent going unanswered this summer.