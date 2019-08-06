Tuesday morning truck fire leaves a Loris highway closed for hours, officials say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An 18-wheeler truck caught fire and burned up early Tuesday morning outside of Loris. Crews are currently cleaning up the sight.

Highway 19 near Zoan United Methodist Church outside of Loris remains closed as of 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Officials asked folks to avoid the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the truck, which was entirely engulfed in flames. Clean-up crews came from Horry County, South Carolina Department of Transportation, Highway Patrol and Department of Health and Environment Control.

No one was reported injured in the fire.

