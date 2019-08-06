Local
Tuesday morning truck fire leaves a Loris highway closed for hours, officials say
An 18-wheeler truck caught fire and burned up early Tuesday morning outside of Loris. Crews are currently cleaning up the sight.
Highway 19 near Zoan United Methodist Church outside of Loris remains closed as of 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Officials asked folks to avoid the area.
Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the truck, which was entirely engulfed in flames. Clean-up crews came from Horry County, South Carolina Department of Transportation, Highway Patrol and Department of Health and Environment Control.
No one was reported injured in the fire.
