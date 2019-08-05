Local
Did you hear a big boom in Murrells Inlet? Here’s what that loud noise was
Beaufort Marines train in explosives disposal
Do you hear a loud boom in Murrells Inlet today?
If so, rest assured that everything’s OK.
Horry County police revealed in a tweet Monday evening that its bomb squad was called upon to neutralize a 40-millimeter grenade round found near Waccamaw Drive.
A United States Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) assisted in neutralizing the weapon around 6:35 p.m., the tweet says.
“There is no reason to worry. All is well,” the tweet said.
Comments