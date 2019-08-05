Did you hear a big boom in Murrells Inlet? Here’s what that loud noise was

Beaufort Marines train in explosives disposal US Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron EOD, collaborate in a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, SC, on April 20, 2016. The Mari Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK US Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron EOD, collaborate in a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, SC, on April 20, 2016. The Mari

Do you hear a loud boom in Murrells Inlet today?

If so, rest assured that everything’s OK.

Horry County police revealed in a tweet Monday evening that its bomb squad was called upon to neutralize a 40-millimeter grenade round found near Waccamaw Drive.

A United States Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) assisted in neutralizing the weapon around 6:35 p.m., the tweet says.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“There is no reason to worry. All is well,” the tweet said.