Conway intersection closed after two people injured in wreck

A Conway intersection is closed following a vehicle crash with injuries Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to a 2-vehicle crash at U.S. 378 and Airport Road about 9:30 a.m. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, HCFR reports.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area.

S.C. Highway Patrol and HCFR are working to open a lane.

Highway 378/Airport Road in Conway is closed to traffic, w/ @SCDPS_PIO and #HCFR crews working to open a lane shortly. 2 vehicles were involved in an accident around 9:30. 2 patients were transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this time. pic.twitter.com/oOgDNS1G1b — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 5, 2019