Conway intersection closed after two people injured in wreck

A Conway intersection is closed following a vehicle crash with injuries Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to a 2-vehicle crash at U.S. 378 and Airport Road about 9:30 a.m. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, HCFR reports.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area.

S.C. Highway Patrol and HCFR are working to open a lane.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
