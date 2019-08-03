Horry police ask for help in locating missing ‘at-risk’ man last seen near Myrtle Beach

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen Friday near Myrtle Beach.

William “Bill” Benning is missing and considered to be at risk after being last seen Friday on Weyburn Street near Myrtle Beach, the department reports.

Benning was last seen driving a 2011 Kia Forte with a South Carolina license plate that reads “KQF-613,” police say. He suffers from a serious medical condition that requires regular medication and treatment, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Police ask anyone with information to contact local authorities.