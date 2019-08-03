Horry County coroner identifies victims of two separate car crashes from Friday afternoon

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Two people died in separate car wrecks on the Grand Strand on Friday afternoon.

Elizabeth Manos, 56, died in a crash at the intersection of S.C. 9 East and Rum Bluff Boulevard in Longs, while 34-year-old Christoper Gude was killed in a wreck less than two hours later at 4380 U.S. 701 South near Conway, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Manos, who was not wearing a seat belt, was traveling north in the A Plus Auto Sales parking lot when she struck two parked vehicles and a fence before her 2009 Mercedes SUV overturned in a ditch at approximately 4:40 p.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports. She was a Longs resident.

Gude, from the Conway area, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck south on U.S. 701 near Neighbor Lane at 6:25 p.m. when he ran off the right side of the road into a ditch before hitting several coverts, a fence line and telephone poll and overturning, according to the SCHP. Gude, who was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the truck, died on scene, authorities report.