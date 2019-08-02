‘Small-town, grateful girl from Myrtle Beach’ steps down as co-host of popular CBS show

South Carolina has been Hollywood’s pick for movies and TV shows Here are a few examples where South Carolina locations land on the big screen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few examples where South Carolina locations land on the big screen.

Entertainment Tonight co-host Nancy O’Dell gave a shout out to her childhood hometown, Myrtle Beach, on Friday night as she announced she’s stepping down from a prominent post she’s held for nearly a decade.

“Tonight, I’m excited to tell you about the start of a new chapter in my life . . . a new chapter for this small-town, grateful girl from Myrtle Beach, SC, who used to watch fellow Carolinian Leeza Gibbons and Mary Hart on Entertainment Tonight thinking, ‘Wow, what beautiful, powerful women and what a cool job they have!’ . . . to now having that job for 9 years and being a veteran host on the red carpet for almost 25 years,” she said in an on-air statement while adding that she’s not “leaving the genre.”

O’Dell, who had been co-hosting the Emmy award-winning newsmagazine show with Kevin Frazier, was born in Sumter but grew up in Myrtle Beach, where she got her start in broadcasting with WPDE. The Clemson graduate also previously worked in Charleston and has contributed to reports for ”CBS This Morning,” NBC’s “Today” show and “Dateline.” She’s also appeared in several films.

“I never take for granted how you have welcomed me into your home and your busy lives. Not long ago, a dear friend told me to make a life list, writing down on one side career milestones, and on the other side, what I still want to accomplish. The first list contains a near embarrassment of riches for me; like being chosen as the host to step into the shoes of the legendary Mary Hart, what an honor, then the people, all the celebrities who have let me into their private worlds, many becoming good friends, and getting to work with so many wonderful and talented people here,” O’Dell said in the statement. “I wish I had the time to list names because so many will forever be in my heart, like you, KFray (Kevin Frazier). As I take on that list of things still to come, it means leaving this position, but it does not mean I am leaving the genre. I’ll be back and it won’t be long.”

O’Dell said words of encouragement from her manager/agent and friend of 20 years, John Ferriter, who passed away recently played a role in her decision to move on.

“Shortly before his passing, he told me life is too short, do what makes you happy, you’re creating your own best life. I think I’ve heard Oprah [Winfrey] say that too . . . two smart people . . . but I’m proud to have this show as part of my story,” she said. “This last sign off is for you, John, and for all the viewers whom I have an unbreakable bond with from our daily chance to talk all things entertainment. That bond will never change. So, it’s not goodbye, but rather just turning the page to the next chapter.”

O’Dell said she plans to take some time off to spend with her daughter “because they grow up way too fast” before moving on to another endeavor.

“For almost nine years, Nancy has welcomed viewers to ET every night with her signature Southern charm,” Entertainment Tonight Executive Producer Erin Johnson said in a statement. “From anchoring both royal weddings, gracing every major award show red carpet and interviewing the likes of Garth Brooks, JLo [Jennifer Lopez] and Oprah, her expertise behind the microphone is undeniable. We can’t thank Nancy enough for her dedication to keeping ET the gold standard in entertainment news and we have no doubt she will continue to succeed in all future endeavors.”