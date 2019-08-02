Fatal crash causes extended traffic delay on S.C. 701 in Conway

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person is dead and S.C. 701 is shut down following a vehicle accident in which a vehicle struck a light pole in Conway on Friday, according to a tweet by Horry County Fire Rescue.

Highway 701 is shut down in both directions in the area of Copperhead Road with officials working to get one lane open shortly, the tweet states.

The wreck happened around 6:29 p.m., according to HCFR. No further injuries were reported, the department said. Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said traffic delays are expected for an extended period, and authorities urge drivers to avoid the area.

The deceased person’s identity has yet to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.