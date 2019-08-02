At least one dead after wreck in Little River, South Carolina Highway Patrol reports

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

At least one person died in a vehicle crash in Horry County on Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The SCHP’s real-time traffic information lists a wreck at the intersection of S.C. 9 East and Rum Bluff Boulevard near A-Plus Auto Sales in Little River as being fatal. The wreck happened at 4:44 p.m., according to the highway patrol’s website.

Neither the nature of the wreck nor the number of fatalities are clear at this time.