Grammy-nominated country artist, band with 1990s hit set for free concert in Myrtle Beach

A Grammy-nominated country music artist and a rock band with a 1990s hit are set to take the stage in Myrtle Beach for a free concert Saturday.

Cassadee Pope, the first female winner of “The Voice” and the show’s first Grammy-nominated artist, and Sister Hazel, which is known for 1997 hit “All For You,” are scheduled to perform Saturday evening in the Coastal Sounds Oceanfront Concert at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, 815 North Ocean Boulevard. Claudia Hoyser and Outshyne also are scheduled to perform in the concert, which starts at 5 p.m.

Other activities are slated to precede the show, with gates opening at 11 a.m. A food truck rodeo, kids zone (bouncy house, inflatable rides and camel rides), full bar and patio game zone featuring cornhole, life-sized Jenga and ladder ball are also planned. Local vendors are scheduled to be on hand and DJ Payne is booked to perform.

While general admission is free, VIP tickets that include two drink tickets and access to a premium viewing area that opens at 4 p.m. are available.

Pope won Season 3 of The Voice in 2012 and later was nominated for a 2017 Grammy in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance along with Chris Young for single “Think of You,” which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s U.S. Country chart. Her debut album, “Frame by Frame,” peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s U.S. Country chart in 2013.

Sister Hazel’s All For You reached No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1997 and the band had one other single, “Change Your Mind,” included in the chart at No. 59 in 2000.