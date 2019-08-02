Myrtle Beach-area water park highlights good health report after lawsuit over bacteria

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

A Myrtle Beach-area water park has taken to social media about the facility’s “clean and safe environment” about two weeks after a lawsuit was filed, alleging a woman contracted a flesh-eating bacteria from the wave pool.

Wild Water & Wheels posted a photo to Facebook of more than a dozen S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports from each of the bodies of water within the park with the statement: “Just received an audit from SCDHEC of all of our pools at Wild Water & Wheels-ALL good with NO infractions. 29 years of providing a clean and safe environment for our guests and employees! Wild Water & Wheels takes water quality and the safety of our guests and staff VERY seriously. Congratulations to Wild Water & Wheels Aquatics Maintenance Staff on ANOTHER outstanding audit!”

Mark Lazarus, owner of Wild Water & Wheel, said the water park has always met S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control standards in its 29 years of business.

“We’ve never failed an audit, and we are very proud of it,” Lazarus said, adding the park has had at least three inspections this season.

The recently filed lawsuit alleges the plaintiff, Beverly Lanham, was knocked down by a wave in the wave pool at Wild Water & Wheels in June 2017 and suffered a scrape on her arm. When the wave knocked Lanham over, “the flesh-eating organisms entered Plaintiff’s body and began eating her right arm,” the suit states.

The lawsuit was filed in July in Horry County. Typically, defendants have 30 days to file a response to a lawsuit.