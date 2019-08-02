Accusations involving balloons at center of lawsuit between Myrtle Beach party stores

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

An investigation into a man carrying balloons is anything but hot air and the focus of a legal dispute between two Myrtle Beach area party shops.

Sugar Rush Extreme, LLC filed a lawsuit against Larry Frakes and One Stop Party Shop owners Sheri Ogle and Randi Ogle, saying Frakes broke a 5-year non-compete contract, according to a lawsuit filed in Horry County this week.

Sugar Rush Extreme was not clowning around when investigating Frakes, who was a former owner of One Stop Party Shop. Frakes sold One Stop to Sugar Rush in 2017. As part of that deal, Frakes signed a non-compete, non-solicitation covenants of seller contract. The deal prohibits Frakes and One Stop Party Shop from engaging in competition with Sugar Rush for five years.

However, the lawsuit states Frakes started working at another party store and he was seen leaving that store with a bundle of balloons, putting them into a company van and making deliveries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The investigation into Frakes’ balloon deliveries happened in February and March, the suit states.

Frakes told The Sun News he is a former owner of One Stop Party Shop and sold the store to Sugar Rush in 2017. Frakes said he is unaware of the filing.

One Stop Party Shop could not be reaching for comment in time for this report.