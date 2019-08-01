Local

Coroner: Myrtle Beach man dies after drowning at local hotel

Simple steps to be safe around pools and prevent accidents this summer

Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools. By
Up Next
Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools. By

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the man who drowned Wednesday night at a Myrtle Beach motel as 42-year-old Dwight Gibbs.

The victim drowned at the Sand Dollar Motel, at 401 6th Ave. N., said Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. The motel owner said the victim appeared to be under the influence, a police report states.

Edge said an autopsy will be performed on the Myrtle Beach man.

Gibbs was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead, Edge said. According to Myrtle Beach Police Department online records, authorities were dispatched to the 400 block of 6th Avenue North about 6:45 p.m. for a drowning patient.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  