Coroner: Myrtle Beach man dies after drowning at local hotel

Simple steps to be safe around pools and prevent accidents this summer Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the man who drowned Wednesday night at a Myrtle Beach motel as 42-year-old Dwight Gibbs.

The victim drowned at the Sand Dollar Motel, at 401 6th Ave. N., said Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. The motel owner said the victim appeared to be under the influence, a police report states.

Edge said an autopsy will be performed on the Myrtle Beach man.

Gibbs was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead, Edge said. According to Myrtle Beach Police Department online records, authorities were dispatched to the 400 block of 6th Avenue North about 6:45 p.m. for a drowning patient.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW