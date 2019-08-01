Local

Horry County Fire Rescue truck, trailer submerged at Conway area boat landing

Horry County Fire Rescue

An Horry County Fire Rescue truck and trailer was submerged at a Conway area boat landing Wednesday night and the department is “looking into the cause of this situation,” according to a tweet.

During normal training operations, the truck and trailer used by the marine and dive team became submerged at the Reaves Ferry Boat Landing, at 5883 Old Ferry Rd., the department tweeted.

No injuries were reported.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  