Horry County Fire Rescue truck, trailer submerged at Conway area boat landing

An Horry County Fire Rescue truck and trailer was submerged at a Conway area boat landing Wednesday night and the department is “looking into the cause of this situation,” according to a tweet.

During normal training operations, the truck and trailer used by the marine and dive team became submerged at the Reaves Ferry Boat Landing, at 5883 Old Ferry Rd., the department tweeted.

No injuries were reported.

