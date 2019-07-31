Local

Horry County coroner: One person dies in Myrtle Beach motel drowning

Police caution tape is on the fence surrounding the pool at the Sand Dollar Motel in Myrtle Beach. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com

The Horry County Coroner’s Office says a person has drowned at a Myrtle Beach motel Wednesday night.

An adult victim drowned at the Sand Dollar Motel, at 401 6th Ave. N., said Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

The person was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead, Edge said. According to Myrtle Beach Police Department online records, authorities were dispatched to the 400 block of 6th Avenue North about 6:45 p.m. for a drowning patient.

