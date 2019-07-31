Local

'Unclaimed prize alert': Myrtle Beach winning lottery ticket will soon expire

A lucky winner has less than a week to claim a winning lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach in February, according to the South Carolina Lottery.

The $10,000 Mega Millions ticket — which will expire August 4 — was sold at Coastal Petro, 595 Buracle Rd., and must be claimed in person at the Columbia Claims Center no later than 4 p.m. Friday.

The winner may also mail in an envelope to claim the prize and the envelope must be postmarked no later than Sunday and must include a completed claim form and a copy of an identification card that includes a photo and date of birth.

Winning numbers from the February 5 drawing were 3, 34, 36, 59, 66 and Megaball 7.

The S.C. Lottery says if the prize is not claimed, the winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery account to support educational programs in the state.

