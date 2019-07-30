Golf cart hits the end of the road in North Myrtle Beach, and continues into the waterway

A golf cart is removed from the Intercoastal Waterway near North Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach police and fire crews responded to a golf cart plunging into the Intracoastal Waterway on Tuesday afternoon at 54th Ave. North. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Myrtle Beach police and fire crews responded to a golf cart plunging into the Intracoastal Waterway on Tuesday afternoon at 54th Ave. North.

A golf cart hit the end of the road in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, and continued into the Intracoastal Waterway.

At around 4:15 p.m, North Myrtle Beach Police responded to 54th Ave. North in the Cherry Grove section of the city to retrieve a golf cart from the waterway.

Nearby residents said a father and son were fishing and one of them accidently hit the gas pedal on the cart and it plunged into the waterway.

The damaged cart was removed by a tow truck, and only minor injuries were reported, police said.