Golf cart hits the end of the road in North Myrtle Beach, and continues into the waterway
A golf cart hit the end of the road in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, and continued into the Intracoastal Waterway.
At around 4:15 p.m, North Myrtle Beach Police responded to 54th Ave. North in the Cherry Grove section of the city to retrieve a golf cart from the waterway.
Nearby residents said a father and son were fishing and one of them accidently hit the gas pedal on the cart and it plunged into the waterway.
The damaged cart was removed by a tow truck, and only minor injuries were reported, police said.
