Construction of Carolina Forest Blvd leads to water line damage, water company says

The construction on Carolina Forest Boulevard led to a break of a main water line that has led to most of Carolina Forest being without water.

Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority officials say “most of” Carolina Forest is impacted after a contractor hit a water line Tuesday afternoon.

Water has been shut off in the Carolina Forest area for emergency repair.

Mike Navetta, water manager for Grand Strand Water, said a crew is on scene working to repair one main water line, which is the only one that feeds into the Carolina Forest area.

Navetta said most of Carolina Forest is impacted, including almost all of the Avalon neighborhood. It could take another couple of hours for repairs to be made, he said.

Emergency repairs were reported about 12:30 p.m., the water company site states.