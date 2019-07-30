Horry County, Loris firefighters work ‘fully involved’ early morning fire

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
Several dozen people gathered at Waccamaw Bingo on Monday night for a vigil for the father and son killed at the hall last week. The two victims owned the parlor. Police continue to search for the suspect.
Comments