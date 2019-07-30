Horry County, Loris firefighters work ‘fully involved’ early morning fire

How many fires did Grand Strand fire crews go to in 2018? Local fire departments in the Myrtle Beach area responded to hundreds of fire calls in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local fire departments in the Myrtle Beach area responded to hundreds of fire calls in 2018.

A mobile home was destroyed in a fire in the Loris area Tuesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched about 5:50 a.m. to 3216 Lake Dr. for a vacant, fully involved, double-wide mobile home fire. No injuries were reported.

Loris Fire Department assisted in the fire, HCFR said.

The fire is under investigation.

