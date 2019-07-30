Local

Horry County, Loris firefighters work ‘fully involved’ early morning fire

A mobile home was destroyed in a fire in the Loris area Tuesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched about 5:50 a.m. to 3216 Lake Dr. for a vacant, fully involved, double-wide mobile home fire. No injuries were reported.

Loris Fire Department assisted in the fire, HCFR said.

The fire is under investigation.

