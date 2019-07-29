Conway buys four vacant, riverfront properties hoping to spur downtown development

City of Conway going through a revitalization The City of Conway is currently going through a revitalization with city leaders trying to attract area newcomers by connecting the popular river front area with downtown merchants. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Conway is currently going through a revitalization with city leaders trying to attract area newcomers by connecting the popular river front area with downtown merchants.

The City of Conway purchased four vacant properties along the Waccamaw River in its downtown area for a total of $400,000, according to a news release.

The properties include a 10,000-square-foot lot next to Ocean Fish Market, at 302 Kingston St., and three other lots totaling 15,000 square feet next to Bonfire — A Smokin’ Taqueria, at 110 Main St.

City officials are hoping to market the properties to private developers to find their highest and best use to “invigorate the downtown and Riverfront area,” the release states.

“It is our belief that the added value these properties will add to our downtown will put us in a place to quickly recoup the cost of the purchase, while driving economic activity in these highly visible locations,” city administrator Adam Emrick said in the release.

The money for the purchases came from the city’s general fund.

City officials are now seeking qualified developers interested in the property with hopes for a mix of retail, residential, restaurants and, possibly, a hotel.