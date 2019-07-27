North Myrtle Beach aims to promote outdoor fun this summer with mobile recreation center

North Myrtle Beach one step closer to expanding Park and Sports Complex City officials approved the first reading of a pair of ordinances Monday night that would amend an agreement between the city and landowner, SLF IV/SBI Sandridge LLC, to construct on a portion of the 1,600-acre land. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City officials approved the first reading of a pair of ordinances Monday night that would amend an agreement between the city and landowner, SLF IV/SBI Sandridge LLC, to construct on a portion of the 1,600-acre land.

Beat the heat and head outside for some fun in North Myrtle Beach this summer.

North Myrtle Beach’s Parks & Recreation department is launching a new program this summer hoping to motivate kids to spend more time playing outdoors in city parks. The Park N’ Play, a recreation center on wheels, will offer a variety of activities, including the chance to do arts and crafts, play an array of organized games, and utilize the playground in safe environment, according to a press release.

Park N’ Play, which is free to the public, will roll into different parks and open spaces within the city on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Children can also join the department’s passport club to record their experiences and favorite things about Park N’ Play at each stop, the release states.

The recreational playhouse will be at Hill Street Park, located at 2346 Hill Street, on Aug. 13 and Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, at 5600 Heritage Drive, on Aug. 27.