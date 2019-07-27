‘We are at a critical state’: North Myrtle Beach Humane Society hosts adoption event

Horry County pet shelter holds 10th birthday adoption event The Horry County Animal Care Center is holding a two-day adoption event to mark its 10th anniversary. The event will be a chance to find new homes for some pets. The center is having discounted dogs and cats. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Horry County Animal Care Center is holding a two-day adoption event to mark its 10th anniversary. The event will be a chance to find new homes for some pets. The center is having discounted dogs and cats.

Ever wish you had a four-legged pal to chill with but don’t have the money to cover the adoption fee?

Then you’re in luck.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is hosting an adoption event offering pet lovers the opportunity to pick their own adoption fee. Humane Society executive director Tina Hunter said the event is due to the shelter reaching capacity with zero kennels available for future dogs and cats.

“Our shelter is literally bursting at the seams with cats and dogs ,” Hunter said in a press release. “We are at a critical state and are relying on our community to help us continue to save lives. We are committed to maintaining a No-Kill community, but we cannot do that without folks opening up their hearts and homes to provide forever homes to the pets that are in our care.”

Through July 31, adopters can choose what they can offer as an adoption fee. Adoptions include spay/neuter, preventative health care and micro-chips.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is located at 409 Bay Street in North Myrtle Beach. For more information on this event, visit www.humanesocietynmb.org or call (843) 249-4948.