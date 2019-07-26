Local

Serious injuries reported in garbage truck, pick-up crash in Little River

A pick-up truck driver has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a collision with a garbage truck in the Little River area Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials say a garbage truck and pick-up truck crashed about 5:40 a.m. at East Highway 90 and Sea Mountain Highway.

The pick-up truck driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and the garbage truck driver was not injured, HCFR said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

