Injuries were reported in a crash involving an overturned vehicle at Freemont Road and South Highway 905 in Longs on Thursday night. Horry County Fire Rescue

Two people were transported to a hospital following a crash in Longs on Thursday night in which one of the vehicles was overturned.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Freemont Road and South Highway 905 in Longs around 7:20 p.m. for the motor vehicle crash.

Three people were injured, and while two were hospitalized, one suffered only minor injuries.

