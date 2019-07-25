Local

6 hospitalized with serious injuries after head-on crash on US 501

Six people were transported with serious injuries after an early morning crash on U.S. 501 in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to U.S. 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive near Tanger Outlets about 2 a.m. for a head-on wreck. Six people with serious injuries were transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to HCFR.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

