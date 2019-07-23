‘A huge milestone’: Rebuilding of nature center at Huntington Beach State Park begins

State park rebuilding nature center after fire The rebuilding of the Huntington Beach State Park Nature Center began this week, three years after the a fire destroyed the old center killing twenty animals. Officials expect the new building to open in the Spring of 2020. July 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The rebuilding of the Huntington Beach State Park Nature Center began this week, three years after the a fire destroyed the old center killing twenty animals. Officials expect the new building to open in the Spring of 2020. July 15, 2019.

Over the noise of cicadas at Huntington Beach State Park is a new noise — construction machines and workers installing pilings.

The park is rebuilding its Nature Center that was struck by lightning in 2016, causing major damage and killing dozens of animals.

Opening in the spring, the center is already taking reservations for field trips and has raised about $120,000 from the community for the exhibit out of a total exhibit cost of $187,000. The entire rebuilding project is costing $1.2 million.

“The day the building burned was a huge public-grieving process,” said HBSP manager Brenda Magers. “This is a huge milestone ... I’m just looking forward to opening the doors and seeing people come in.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Nature Center at Huntington Beach State Park was consumed by fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 20, 2016. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the blaze. Firefighters and Park Rangers are still on the scene spreading debris to put out the last hotspots and investigating the blaze. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews

The center will exhibit maritime, salt marsh, dune and ocean habitats, have space for public programming, baby alligators, snakes and a touch tank. Magers said the building will be similar to the previous center with the same blueprint featuring 4,500 square feet.

The delay in rebuilding was due to three major hurricanes and wildfires in the Upstate. Mager said the state park department had to divert its services to recovery efforts.

The rebuilding of the Huntington Beach State Park Nature Center began this week, three years after the a fire destroyed the old center killing twenty animals. Officials expect the new building to open in the Spring of 2020. July 15, 2019. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

More than 20 animals were killed — a stingray, horseshoe crab, jelly fish, alligators, turtles, snakes, a lizard, frogs, salamander and marine animals — when the original center was destroyed by a fire caused by lightning. It took fire crews about two hours to put of the fire, which was called in about 2:34 a.m. in July 2016.