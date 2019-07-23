Local
He died days after falling on the sidewalk at a Conway restaurant, lawsuit says
A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them
An Horry County man died after falling on the sidewalk outside of Oliver’s Restaurant in Conway, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Eugene Forrest died January 12 after suffering “catastrophic injuries,” including an anoxic brain injury, from the fall, the lawsuit states. Forrest was visiting Oliver’s Restaurant, 1301 U.S. 501, at lunch January 2 when he tripped and fell over a “dangerous, uneven hazardous sidewalk edge” near the front of the restaurant and died ten days later, the lawsuit states.
The suit alleges the restaurant failed to properly maintain the sidewalk and parking area, failed to warn customers of the “hazardous conditions,” failed to fix the problem and properly inspect the sidewalk.
Forrest’s spouse, Brenda Forrest, filed the wrongful death lawsuit this week in Horry County against Oliver’s Restaurant.
An owner at Oliver’s said the restaurant had no comment about the filing.
Comments