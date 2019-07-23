Local

He died days after falling on the sidewalk at a Conway restaurant, lawsuit says

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them

Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. By
Up Next
Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. By

An Horry County man died after falling on the sidewalk outside of Oliver’s Restaurant in Conway, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

Eugene Forrest died January 12 after suffering “catastrophic injuries,” including an anoxic brain injury, from the fall, the lawsuit states. Forrest was visiting Oliver’s Restaurant, 1301 U.S. 501, at lunch January 2 when he tripped and fell over a “dangerous, uneven hazardous sidewalk edge” near the front of the restaurant and died ten days later, the lawsuit states.

The suit alleges the restaurant failed to properly maintain the sidewalk and parking area, failed to warn customers of the “hazardous conditions,” failed to fix the problem and properly inspect the sidewalk.

Forrest’s spouse, Brenda Forrest, filed the wrongful death lawsuit this week in Horry County against Oliver’s Restaurant.

An owner at Oliver’s said the restaurant had no comment about the filing.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  