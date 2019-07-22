10 people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 701, officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Ten people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash in the Loris area Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to the Hot Spot convenience store at 1798 N. Highway 701 about 7:30 a.m. after three vehicles crashed, including one that collided into the convenience store.

One person was ejected and transported by a helicopter with serious injuries, HCFR reports. Nine other patients were transported to the hospital and injuries are not life threatening, officials said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

