Golf cart and vehicle collide in North Myrtle Beach, sending woman to the hospital
A woman has been sent to the hospital after a car hit her golf cart on a North Myrtle Beach highway Friday morning.
A car pulled out in front of a golf cart around 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Sea Mountain Highway and Ye Olde Kings Highway injuring the male golf cart passenger and sending the female passenger to the hospital, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.
The female is being treated as a level one trauma, Dowling said.
