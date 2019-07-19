Golf cart and vehicle collide in North Myrtle Beach, sending woman to the hospital

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A woman has been sent to the hospital after a car hit her golf cart on a North Myrtle Beach highway Friday morning.

A car pulled out in front of a golf cart around 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Sea Mountain Highway and Ye Olde Kings Highway injuring the male golf cart passenger and sending the female passenger to the hospital, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

The female is being treated as a level one trauma, Dowling said.