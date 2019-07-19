Can it get much hotter in Myrtle Beach? ‘Dangerous heat wave’ to sweep the area

Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets Learn how to spot unhealthy signs of heat stress in animals and how to keep them safe in the hot summer months. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn how to spot unhealthy signs of heat stress in animals and how to keep them safe in the hot summer months.

Bad news: Myrtle Beach is probably going to get even hotter this weekend.

Yes, you read that right. The National Weather Service is asking people to take care as the heat will cause dangerous conditions for folks spending too much time outdoors.

The high heat index, which is how hot it actually feels outside, is expected to top out at 110 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

This weekend could see some of the hottest days of the summer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

NWS officials said in a weather briefing to drink plenty of water, dress in lightweight clothing and try to keep in the shade. Also, officials say to make sure your neighbors, especially if they’re children or elderly, are doing alright during the high temperatures.

Heat exhaustion or heatstroke are a real fear when temperatures are so high, so be prepared.

And don’t leave your pets in locked cars. It’s the law, but even a few minutes in this heat can caused undue stress to your furry friends.

SHARE COPY LINK Pets left in hot cars can have serious health problems, officials from the Horry County Animal Care Center said. Myrtle Beach police responded to two animal neglect reports recently for dogs left in vehicles.

If you can just get to sun down, the temperatures drop to the high 70s with similar rain chances as during the daytime.

Beyond the heat, there are chances for isolated lighting storms and a 20 to 30 percent chance for rain both days.