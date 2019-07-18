One person dead after wrecking ATV into parked trailer in Murrells Inlet neighborhood

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person died Thursday after losing control of an all-terrain vehicle and crashing in Wachesaw East Plantation in Murrells Inlet, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The person who died in the crash was driving a John Deere Gator ATV around 1 p.m. when they lost control and crashed into an 18-wheeler trailer that was parked and not attached to a cab, SCHP reports.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the identity of the person who died in the wreck. The highway patrol is investigating the incident.