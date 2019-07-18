Local
One person dead after wrecking ATV into parked trailer in Murrells Inlet neighborhood
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
One person died Thursday after losing control of an all-terrain vehicle and crashing in Wachesaw East Plantation in Murrells Inlet, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The person who died in the crash was driving a John Deere Gator ATV around 1 p.m. when they lost control and crashed into an 18-wheeler trailer that was parked and not attached to a cab, SCHP reports.
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the identity of the person who died in the wreck. The highway patrol is investigating the incident.
Comments