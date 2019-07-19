A look at the history behind the ‘Hammock Coast’ and how it will soon be celebrated

jlee@thesunnews.com

Have you always wanted a genuine Pawleys Island handmade hammock? Well, this coming National Hammock Day is your opportunity to win one.

On Monday, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce will celebrate ‘The Hammock Coast’ with an open house of its visitors center in Pawleys Island, according to a news release. Prizes will also be given away.

The hammock is a Georgetown tradition going back to the 1800s. That’s why the area ranging from Garden City down to Georgetown is known at “The Hammock Coast.”

According to Original Pawleys Island Hammock’s website, the story goes Captain Joshua John Ward sought to make a more comfortable, breathable way for sailors to sleep.

And he found it, creating a hammock that is still basically made the same way today at Original Pawleys Island Hammocks.

“Cool, comfortable and sturdy, remarkable rope hammocks, originally designed by riverboat Captain Joshua John Ward, soothes and delights all who discover it,” the news release said.

Georgetown’s Chamber of Commerce will be giving away a double size cotton rope hammock from Original Pawleys Island.

Folks can enter by visiting the visitors center in Pawleys Island located at 28 Wall St. The drawing will be at 5 p.m. and you do not need to be in attendance to win.