Conway police searching for missing 20-year-old woman

Conway Police Department is searching for a missing 20-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday morning, according to a release from the department.

Authorities said Alexis Marie Suggs was last seen around Elm Street in Conway about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Suggs is a 5-foot-7 white female, weighing 138 pounds, the release states. She was last seen wearing a green teal backpack, blue jean shorts and low-cut black and white colored Vans shoes, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Suggs’ whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW