Horry County Coroner identifies 3-year-old who drowned in pool
A 3-year-old died on Monday after drowning in a pool at his home, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Jaxon Bedenek died on Monday afternoon at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center at 5:40 p.m. from asphyxiation due to drowning, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release.
The child was taken to the hospital at 4:45 p.m., according to the office.
The drowning happened at Burcale Road in the Forestbook area, Coroner Robert Edge said.
