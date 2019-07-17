Local

Fire rescue: Multiple people injured in US 378 crash, avoid the area

Multiple crews are working a crash with serious injuries in the Conway area, said Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Two vehicles collided at 6400 U.S. 378 near Oak Grove Road about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Three victims suffer serious injuries and one person was transported by a helicopter, Casey said.

Conway and South Carolina Highway Patrol are assisting in the wreck.

