Horry County Fire Rescue is working a fire at a home in the Conway area.

Crews were called to East Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road on Tuesday, said Tony Casey with HCFR. The fire appears to have destroyed a manufactured home.

The blaze was reported at 1:53 p.m. at the mobile home, Casey said. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video posted on social media by people along Highway 501 showed black smoke rising from the area when the blaze was reported.

